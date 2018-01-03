West Sacramento community remembers sisters killed on New Year's Eve

Family and friends say Sara wanted to to work with NASA, while Sophie wanted to travel the world as a scientist.

West Sacramento Police are investigating the New Year's Eve deaths of two sisters and their father as a possible murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered at the parking lot near West Sacramento City Hall where their car was found. The Imam of Tarbiya Institute, where the family have been long-time members, said the girls' mother would want Sara and Sophie to be remembered.

Sara was 9 and wanted to work for NASA. Sophie was 12 and wanted to travel the world as a scientist.

Denise Ramirez was their neighbor.

"I took care of them, when they go out to trips, I take care of their house," said Ramirez. "I see them every day, say hi every day like normal."

It's a tragedy those closest to the family can't believe.

"We would've never known this would happen," said Ramirez. "They didn't get to live their life."

Imam M. A. Azeez spoke on behalf of Sara and Sophie's mother at the vigil.

"This is devastating for Sister Amy, her family, and friends," said the Imam. "But also for the community that has known those kids for so many years...Sara and Sophie were beautiful inside and out, insightful, smart, sensitive, compassionate and loving."

The Imam admits even though he is a spiritual leader, he also feels anger.

"Those kids are in heaven but I would've rather have them here with us now," said the Imam. "Sophie and Sara wil be remembered. We must keep their memory alive, mention the silly things they did, keep us all reminded of these beautiful girls that walked the world with us."

The community is also raising money for the girls' burial expenses.

© 2018 KXTV-TV