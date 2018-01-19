West Sacramento dad sentenced to life in prison for killing 3 kids

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney says 33-year-old Robert Hodges was taken into custody after midnight Thursday. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

The West Sacramento man who killed his three children has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Hodges killed his three children, one a baby, inside a West Sacramento apartment following an altercation with his wife.

This past December, Robert Hodges pled guilty to all of the crimes in the complaint, including murdering his three children with special circumstances and attempting to murder his wife.

Hodges made a deal with prosecutors that keeps him off death row, but guaranteed he'd spend the rest of his life behind bars.

