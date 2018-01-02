West Sacramento police hopeful for more information following coroners' reports

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

The West Sacramento Police Department is hopeful they'll learn more about the tragic death of two girls from New Year's Eve following the coroners' reports.

According to Sgt. Roger Kinney, public information officer for the West Sacramento Police Department, they are still awaiting for the official identification from the coroners.

On New Year's Eve, three people, two young girls and a man, were found dead in the parking lot next to City Hall in West Sacramento. Kinney said the man was dead at the scene, while the two girls, nine and 12-years-old, were transported to a hospital where they later died.

More than one coroner is being used because the man died in Yolo County and the two girls died at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento County.

The coroners will also determine the cause of death of all three victims. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, this investigation is being considered a homicide, however there are no suspects.

