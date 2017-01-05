Wet weather continues; schools delayed or closed

(Photo: Courtesy CHP-Truckee)

If you need to take down the Christmas lights or clean-up outside, today and tomorrow are the days to do it.

However, if you're traveling along I-80 or I-5 this morning, expect snow filled roads and slow drivers. A winter storm warning is in effect for higher elevation areas and in the mountains.

Just after 6 a.m., CHP-Truckee reported I-80 re-opening, however, chain controls are in effect.

Due to continued hazardous weather conditions throughout the district, classes are canceled Thursday, Jan. 5, at Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District.

FORECAST

TODAY: Slight chance of a shower early with highs near 50. Snow showers continue in the Sierra, ending during the evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Tonight, clearing skies and cold with Valley temps near freezing and Sierra temps in single digits. Wind should be light.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy in the Sierra with highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain with highs near 50. Rain and snow in the Sierra with highs near 40. Sierra will see heavy snow at first around 4,000 ft. rising to about 7,000 ft. by evening.

SANDBAGS

Sacramento County has opened four sandbag sites. County officials will supply the sand and bags, but are asking people to bring their own shovel. There is a 20-bag limit.

Sandbag sites include:

County Branch Center – Bradshaw - 3847 Branch Center Rd., Sacramento

Jose P. Rizal Community Center - 7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento

Orangevale Community Center - 6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale

Westside Park - 6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda

According to the county's website, when filled and used properly, sandbags can help minimize the damage caused by flood waters. Many hardware stores also carry sandbag supplies. Learn how to make sandbags, where to buy them and how to use them to protect your home and property.

