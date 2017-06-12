Wet weekend weather lingers in the Sierra

View of funnel cloud from Woodbridge (June 11, 2017) (Photo: Courtesy Geo Di Garçia)

Northern California experienced unusually wet weather for June over the weekend.

Thunderstorms moved through the Sacramento Valley on Sunday with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail in some areas. A funnel cloud was even reported south of Olivehurst.

Funnel cloud near Lincoln, CA pic.twitter.com/AAC2NKdYkf — Eric Clark (@ercla) June 11, 2017

Heavy snow in the Sierra, which continued overnight and into Monday morning, is causing slippery road conditions and travel delays on Interstate 80 over Donner Pass.

Lingering snow showers across the northern #SierraNevada early this morning. Be prepared for travel delays on #I80 over Donner Pass. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/69uT9qdIAV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 12, 2017

Officials with Caltrans District 3 ask drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions and to take it slow.

© 2017 KXTV-TV