KXTV
Close

Wet weekend weather lingers in the Sierra

Wet weather moves through Northern California.

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 6:06 AM. PDT June 12, 2017

Northern California experienced unusually wet weather for June over the weekend. 

Thunderstorms moved through the Sacramento Valley on Sunday with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail in some areas. A funnel cloud was even reported south of Olivehurst.

Heavy snow in the Sierra, which continued overnight and into Monday morning, is causing slippery road conditions and travel delays on Interstate 80 over Donner Pass. 

Officials with Caltrans District 3 ask drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions and to take it slow.

 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories