What a political Super Bowl ad could mean for business

"You don't look like you're from around here," one said. "Go back home," yelled another.

Those are just some of the lines in Budweiser's new Super Bowl commercial, which highlights company co-founder Adolphus Busch's journey to the U.S. from Germany.

Some of Super Bowl Sunday's influx of new commercials have already hit the internet and two in particular, Budweiser and Audi, might give off a political vibe come game time.

Audi's commercial tackles equal pay for women.

"What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma?" the narrator said while a young girl competes in a race.

University of California, Davis marketing professor Mike Palazzolo said the Super Bowl provides a platform like no other, reaching people from a diverse set of backgrounds.

"Each of these individuals that are seeing your ad will respond necessarily differently, so while it's a huge opportunity, it is also much riskier," Palazzolo said.

So can Budweiser and Audi expect fallout from their Super Bowl ads?

Palazzolo said Budweiser's ad is based in historical fact, so it is harder for it to be controversial, even if it reflects certain challenges we're facing.

Meanwhile, Audi's ad, according to Palazzolo, more explicitly takes a stand when referencing gender inequality. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"They are appealing to their particular niche, and their particular type of consumers may agree with this statement and/or they may attract people who agree with this statement," he said. "And if they lose individuals who disagree with the statement, that may not necessarily be lost business for them."

Budweiser said in a statement that their ad's context was absolutely "not the intent and not what makes the spot as special as it is."

Audi, on the other hand, told USA Today Sports that "we are a brand that's always conscious of what is happening in the social space."

