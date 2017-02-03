What are your rights when in contact with ICE agents?

A man is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

A new president is in charge of the U.S. and there is much uncertainty amongst the nation regarding immigration policies.

With change there is always confusion, however, no matter your citizenship status, if you live in the U.S., you still hold rights. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must follow legal procedures when conducting operations.

ICE only conducts "targeted enforcement",where they are seeking an individual or individuals. ICE agents don't carry out checkpoints our random raids.

Here are some of your rights if you come in contact with ICE agents, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU):

1. You have a right to remain silent and don't have an obligation to discuss your immigration or citizenship status with ICE agents or any other law enforcement officials. You don't have to answer questions about where you were born or how you came into the country. However, the same laws don't apply at international borders or airports and for individuals on nonimmigrant visas such as tourists and business travelers.

2. If you're not a U.S. citizen and an ICE agent requests your immigration documents and you have them with you, you must show them the papers. If you don't have papers, remain silent. Don't provide fake documents or lie about your citizenship.

3. If officers show up to your door, you have the right to keep the door closed and ask if they are immigration officers or ICE agents. You don't have to let them in if they don't have a warrant signed by a judge. Only a judge warrant is enough for entry into your home. A warrant signed by an ICE employee is not enough. If the officers do have a warrant, you can ask them to slip it under the door for you to inspect it. Officers are only allowed to enter the address listed on the warrant and search the items and areas listed. An arrest warrant allows police to enter the home of the person listed on the warrant if they think the person is inside. A warrant of deportation (ICE warrant) does not allow officers to enter a home without consent. If officers have a warrant, you still have the right to remain silent.

3. If the officers don't speak your language, ask for an interpreter.

4. If agents force their way through your door, don't resist. Just state, “I do not consent to your entry or to your search of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I wish to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible.” Everyone in the home also has the right to remain silent.

5. If taken into custody by ICE, know you have a right to a lawyer, but the government doesn't have to provide you with one. If you don't have a lawyer, ask for a list of free or low-cost lawyers. You have the right to remain silent and don't have to discuss anything with anyone but your lawyer. Do not sign anything without contacting your lawyer or you could risk losing the opportunity to stay in the U.S.

6. You have the right to contact your consulate or ask an officer inform the consulate of your arrest.

If you feel your rights have been violated, do not challenge officers on the street, instead write down everything you remember and take photos. You can also get contact information from witnesses. If you're hurt, seek medical help first then take photos of the injuries.

You can file a complaint with the agency's internal affairs division or civilian complaint board and contact the ACLU for help.

