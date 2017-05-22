What are the dangers of botulism?

Busy Hospital Corridor With Medical Staff (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

A Sacramento-area woman is one of ten people who contracted botulism after eating nacho cheese from a Walnut Grove gas station.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports the ten people are currently hospitalized but the outbreak from Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station no longer poses a public risk.

What is botulism?

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin produced by a bacteria. It's odorless and colorless so it's impossible to tell if a product is infected.

How do you contract botulism?

There are five main ways to contract the illness:

Foodbourne: Botulism can be picked up from improperly canned, preserved or fermented homemade foods. Some store-bought foods can also be contaminated but it's not common.

Wound botulism: This can occur if bacteria gets into a wound and makes a toxin. People who inject drugs have a higher chance of getting botulism. Wound botulism also occurs in people after a major accident or surgery.

Infant: The illness occurs if it enters an infant's intestines through honey or home-canned vegetables or fruits.

Adult intestinal toxemia: This happens when bacteria gets into an adult's intestines and grows toxins and is similar to infant botulism. There's no source for this type of botulism but adults with serious health conditions affecting the gut are more likely to get this type of botulism.

Latrogenic botulism: This occurs when too much botulinum toxin is injected for cosmetic reasons such as to treat wrinkles or medical reasons, such as to treat migraines.

What are symptoms of botulism?

Some symptoms include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth and muscle weakness. Infants with botulism may appear lethargic, have less of an appetite, become constipated, have a weak cry and poor muscle tone.

How is botulism diagnosed and treated?

A doctor can run a brain scan, spinal fluid examination, or nerve conduction test amongst others if they suspect an individual is infected with botulism. Respiratory failure and paralysis may occur with severe botulism and may require a patient remain hospitalized under intensive care on a ventilator for weeks or even months.

Botulism can be treated with an antitoxin which blocks the toxins circulating in the blood. Sometimes doctors will induce vomiting to remove any excess contaminated food still in the gut.

Botulism can result in death due to respiratory failure but it's rare. Patients who recover from botulism may have fatigue or shortness of breath for years and could need long-term therapy.

How is botulism prevented?

People who do at home canning should follow hygienic instructions on how to do so properly. Oils infused with garlic or herbs should be refrigerated. Potatoes which have been baked while wrapped in aluminum foil should be kept hot until served or refrigerated. It's also important to boil home-processed, low-acid and tomato foods canned foods in a saucepan for 10 minutes before serving, even if there are no signs of spoilage.

To prevent infant botulism, do not feed them honey until they're at least one year of age. Infants can also contract botulism through soil or dust and in this case, it can't be prevented in any way other than keeping a clean environment.

Wound botulism can be prevented simply by seeking medical help to treat the wound.

