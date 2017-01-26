What are your social media rights in the workplace?

A view of an iPhone with Twitter and Facebook apps among others. (Photo: Evan Vucc, AP)

As many have come to find out, a social media post can get you in a lot of trouble in the workplace and even end your career.

A local brewery owner is receiving major backlash for remarks he made about the Women's March on his personal Facebook page. Daniel Murphy, who runs Twelve Rounds Brewery Company, criticized the marches that happened on Jan. 21, calling them an "anti-Trump event." Since then, several investors have pulled out of Murphy's business and some people have called for a boycott of Twelve Rounds Brewery.

While Murphy did receive some support from those who agreed with his views, the social media comments are now tied to his business.

As the owner of his business, Murphy doesn't have to face corporate consequences. However, many people who find themselves in hot water in the workplace for their actions on social media do have to deal with repercussions.

This is why it's important for employers and employees to know their legal rights when it comes to social media policies.

The National Labor Relations Act protects the rights of employees to act together to address conditions at work, with or without a union.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is an independent federal agency which enforces the act and states employees have the right to join together on social media.

Federal law allows employees to engage in "concerted activity," which refers "the right to address work-related issues and share information about pay, benefits, and working conditions with co-workers and with a union."

The NLRB also states, "you have the right to take action with one or more co-workers to improve your working conditions by, among other means, raising work-related complaints directly with your employer or with a government agency, or seeking help to form a union."

The rights under concerted activities apply to actions on social media. Any social media comments or posts that fall under the NLRB's description of concerted activities can be freely posted on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and any other social platform.

In addition, some states such as California, have laws which protect employees from having to disclose personal online passwords to their employers or from logging onto their accounts in front of their employers. Under reasonable circumstances, employers are allowed to request an employee give up social media information if there's an ongoing investigation for misconduct.

However, the NLRB also clearly states the law doesn't protect individuals who are "griping" about a certain aspect of work without any mention of a group action or group activity in the workplace with the aim of initiating a complaint or change.

In other words, going on a lone, isolated Facebook rant about your employer isn't protected.

"Such activity is not protected if you say things about your employer that are egregiously offensive or knowingly and deliberately false, or if you publicly disparage your employer's products or services without relating your complaints to any labor controversy." according to the NLRB.

The NLRB tells companies it's illegal to have broad social media policies. Use of broad words or rules can make employees feel restricted in their social media rights.

Employers can take some steps when creating and updating their social media policy handbooks to avoid violating NLRB laws.

Here are 7 tips for employers when creating social media policies, according to Bloomberg BNA:

1. Do not prohibit "concerted activity" as defined by the NLRB. Clearly state the rights of the employee in the handbook.

2. Make it clear personal offenses and remarks are not protected. Individual venting isn't legally protected. Demeaning, defamatory, abusive, or inappropriate comments and posts are not "concerted activity".

3. Be detailed and specific when writing a handbook. Broad policies are illegal. Specifically state what's not acceptable and what the consequences could be. For example, "disrespectful" is a broad term. "Bullying, harassment and discrimination for sex, gender, religion, race, color, etc" is more detailed. This type of inappropriate behavior on social media isn't protected by the NLRB.

4. Requiring disclaimers is acceptable. A social media policy can require employees to write disclaimers on their accounts stating that opinions and ideas are personal and don't reflect on the employer.

5. Remind employees posting illegal information or engaging in anything which breaks the local, state, or federal law can hold consequences.

6. Make sure employees know who owns what materials. For the most part, posts created during nonworking hours about topics unrelated to the business belong to the employee.

7. Protect confidential, proprietary information by using a social media policy that prohibits unauthorized leaks.

