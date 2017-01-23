What executive orders has President Trump taken?

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Photo: Getty Images)

Monday marks the third day of Donald Trump's official presidency and he's already making moves.

The U.S. president signed three executive orders this morning, taking immediate action on at least one campaign promise.

Although the White House didn't immediately release the text of all the orders, here's a look at what President Trump has done so far:

Weakening Obamacare

As one of his first actions, Mr. Trump instructed federal agencies to "exercise all authority" to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay" any part of the Affordable Care Act that creates a financial burden on any state, individuals, families or healthcare providers, according to a White House statement.

The Trump Administration is taking action to weaken the Affordable Care Act as it's pending repeal. The order, which is directed at the Department of Health and Human Services, still must adhere to the current law.

The executive order also directs federal agencies to encourage the "development of a free and open market in interstate commerce" when it comes to healthcare services and health insurance and provide as much flexibility to individual states as possible.

Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

President Trump regularly criticized the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TTP) while on the campaign trail and made the move to withdraw from the agreement with the idea that it will help American businesses.

The TTP is an agreement among 12 Pacific Rim countries, excluding China, signed last year by President Obama after seven years of negotiations. The Senate had yet to ratify the agreement so it never went into effect in the U.S. The TTP aims to boost exports, remove tariffs and non-tariff barriers, open access to more markets and welcome transparency in trade rules.

By withdrawing from the partnership, President Trump is fulfilling his promise of slowing American companies from seeking cheaper labor abroad. Instead, businesses can explore the options of keeping jobs in the U.S.

The TTP was strongly backed by the Obama Administration, stating the TTP would enforce high standards while removing barriers to help American exporters to sell goods overseas. The Obama Administration pushed that the agreement would remove about 18,000 taxes currently making it more difficult for U.S. companies to sell overseas.

Freezing federal government hiring

The president put a halt to government hiring with the exception of the military. The directive is part of President Trump's efforts to reduce government debts and decrease the federal workforce.

The hiring freeze is similar to those taken by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Re-instating a ban on international abortion counseling

Also known as the "Mexico City" policy, the president ordered a ban on federal aid to foreign non-government organizations that provide counsel or referrals for abortion or who advocate for access to abortion in their countries.

The policy was first adopted by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Democratic presidents repeal it while in office and Republican presidents reinstate it.

Currently, the U.S. can't fund abortions in other countries but the executive order expands beyond just the the act of abortion. The policy forces health providers to choose between abandoning federal aid and continuing their abortion counseling, or keeping the money and no longer providing the services.

