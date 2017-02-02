What is the Groundhog Day Inner Circle?

Groundhog handler Ron Ploucha holds Punxsutawney Phil. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

It's Groundhog Day and Phil made his famous weather prediction this morning foreshadowing six more weeks of Winter in the U.S.

The groundhog emerged from his burrow in the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney to see his shadow, completing his 131st prediction in a tradition which dates back to 1886.

Although Phil has only predicted the weather correctly about half the time, if there's one thing for certain it's that the beloved critter will be greeted by a group of men in black tuxes, bow ties and top hats when he wakes up from his deep slumber.

But just who are the men in black?

The 15 member group is known as the Groundhog Club's Inner Circle. The club is responsible for carrying on the Groundhog Day tradition every year, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website. They plan the club's events and also make sure Phil is fed and taken care of.

The club isn't open to everyone. To be one of the club members, you must be a resident of Punxsutawney and prove you pay taxes to the Punxsutawney School District, according to Penn Live. Members don't get paid, they're simply volunteers who enjoy the work and being part of all the local Groundhog Day fun.

In fact, Groundhog Day and the Groundhog Club only employs one person, their executive director, according to Penn Live.

Like most clubs, Inner Circle has a president and vice president. Also, all men in the group have given names. For example, Jeff Lundy, vice president, is also known as the "Fair Weatherman." Another member Dave Gigliotti also goes by "Thunder Conductor." Jon Johnston who is the secretary and treasurer of the club was given the name "Chief Healthman."

The club members come from different career backgrounds including a math teacher and a welder. There's also an attorney and a chiropractor, according to Penn Live.

It's easy to speculate the members of the Inner Circle have an advanced say in Phil's forecasts but the Groundhog Club denies any involvement.

"After Phil emerges from his burrow on February 2nd, he speaks to the Groundhog Club President in Groundhogese." the website explains. "His proclamation is then translated for the world."

Bonus:

Here are 5 fun facts about Phil, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website:

1. Phil traveled to Washington D.C. in 1986 to meet with President Reagan.

2. He appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show in 1995.

3. During Prohibition Phil threatened to impose 60 weeks of winter on the community if he wasn't allowed a drink.

4. The average groundhog is 20 inches long and normally weighs from 12 to 15 pounds. Punxsutawney Phil weighs about 20 pounds and is 22 inches long.

5. A groundhog's life span is normally six to eight years. Phil receives a drink of a magical punch every summer during the Annual Groundhog Picnic, which gives him seven more years of life.

