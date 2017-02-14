What is the science of erosion?

(Photo Credit: California Department of Water Resources)

Crews continue to work on the Oroville Dam emergency spillway repairs as Butte County braces for additional rain expected to move in late Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Nearly 200,000 people left their homes in the Oroville and Marysville area Sunday after mandatory evacuation orders following the emergency spillway failure. However, the Butte County Sheriff's Department said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the mandatory order has been lifted and evacuations are now advisory. Residents displaced can go home but officials said they should continue to monitor the situation.

The earthen emergency spillway, also known as an auxiliary spillway, has never been used before and is eroding due to the large amounts of water overflowing from the swollen Lake Oroville.

But what exactly is erosion and how does it happen?

There are several types of erosion but flood erosion is the collapse of land or soil along the shore of a body of water, or in this case, a dam, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It's caused frequent waves or by unusually high levels of water and can be accompanied by a storm or an extreme force of nature, such as a flash flood.

Erosion rates are generally accelerated during large floods or when a large amount of water hits the earth, such as what's happening with the emergency spillway.

Trees, plants and grasses tend to slow water runoff, helping to avoid erosion but can't always prevent erosion, especially under extreme conditions.

Reservoirs and earthen spillways do not have the same amount of time to naturally stabilize, like a rocky shore along natural lake systems, according to the Ministry of Environment, British Columbia. This causes the erosion process to be more sudden and large scale along a man-made bank or spillway than in natural embankment.

Erosion can also be caused by wind or ice, according to Reference.com. Wind erosion occurs in places where the soil is dry, fine and loose. The wind displaces the soil by carrying it from one area to another.

Glaciers and ice have been shaping the earth for millions of years. Glaciers move slowly along valleys and mountains, leaving behind large amounts of gravel, mud and sand.

Copyright 2017 KXTV