A bright yellow sign warns motorists that the road is flooded. (Photo: Modfos, Modfos)

What is the state doing to help with flooding along Cosumnes River?

California Department of Water Resources says many of the levees are privately owned and the state doesn't manage them.

An official told us there hasn't been any project improvements along the Cosumnes River in recent years because the land is privately owned not state owned.

Department of Water Resources says it does provide assistance to fund projects for levee improvements as well as engineering help. An official said what the state has done is have a program available to help rather than go on private property.

It is monitoring the river digitally at an operation center in Sacramento not physically.

