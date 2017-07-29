What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
Ever see a flower on a hike and think "That is beautiful, what's it called?" Well there's an app for that now. It's called PlantSnap. You can take a picture of a plant or flower and the app can tell you its name.
KUSA 4:48 PM. PDT July 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Winning a gun raffle
-
Sacramento doctor explains new migraine drug
-
French Bulldogs worth $50,000 stolen in Lodi
-
Two overnight homicides; cases unrelated
-
Truck driver in San Antonio case has Sacramento connection
-
The sidewalk astronomers of Sacramento
-
Chihuahaus pf the SPCA
-
Charges filed against Stockton teen in fatal, livestreamed crash
-
Davis imam makes public apology for anti-Semitic sermons
More Stories
-
Jacksonville Fire growing and spreading in Tuolumne CountyJul 29, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
-
Missing French Bulldogs returned to ownerJul 29, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
19 attorneys general seek military transgender protectionsJul 29, 2017, 3:44 p.m.