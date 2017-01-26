What the refugee screening process looks like

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

A draft executive order could temporarily halt the U.S. refugee program as long as four months, according to the Associated Press.



President Donald Trump’s plan would also suspend issuing visas for people living in Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somolia, Sudan, and Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft.



In his first week in office, the president has issued a series of executive orders effecting American policy.

An Afghan refugee shares his story about the screening process.



Reza Alizadeh, 15, is a refugee living in Sacramento, California. Alizadeh was born in Afghanistan, but his family was forced to flee their home for safety concerns.



By the time he was 10-years-old, Alizadeh fled with his mother and two sisters into Iran and later Turkey. In Turkey, Alizadeh worked for $10 per day at a plastics factory.



Hoping for a better life and a home, his family filed for refugee status. It took three years for them to complete the refugee process and relocate to the United States.



For the first time in his life, Alizadeh said he feels safe living in the United States.



He attends Encina High School and is a part of Student Reach, a non-profit organization that helps high school aged refugees transition.

Mason Gizard, with Student Reach, said its taken some of their students as long as 10-years from start to finish to be accepted into the U.S. as refugees.



The Obama administration laid out an infographic on the stringent refugee process following the Paris attacks.



"Refugees are subject to the highest level of security checks of any category traveler to the United States,” according to the Obama administration.



This video by ATTN, an issues driven media company, discussed the lengthy process.



A person must apply for refugee status through the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees.



In order to be accepted, a person must prove that they fled their home for fear of persecution for issues of race, religion, nationality or other social reasons. Then they would need to apply for relocation and be accepted by a country that accepts refugees like the United States.



A person coming to the U.S. would need to be accepted by a federally funded resettlement support center.



Next, the person would be subject to a number of security screenings that cross reference biometrics, investigates known associates for possible links to terrorism, and checks for a criminal background.



Then after that, the person will interview with homeland security and if that is OK’d they’ll undergo a medical screening.

Copyright 2016 KXTV