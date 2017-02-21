A downed power line, knocked over by a falling tree. (Photo: Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

Strong winds are expected to move into Northern California Monday night and it may cause some trouble.

A wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. With high gusts comes the possibility downed power lines and trees.

Here's what to do if a power line falls on your car, according to PG&E:

1. If a power line falls down on your car while you're in it, do not get out of your car. Stay inside your car because the ground could be energized.

2. Sound off the horn and roll down a window to call for help.

3. If others approach your car, warn them to keep their distance. Anyone who touches equipment or ground around the vehicle could be injured.

4. If you have a cell phone, call 9-1-1 for help.

5. After calling for help, wait for the police or fire department to tell you it's safe to get out of your car.

If your car comes in contact with a fallen power line and a fire starts, there are different guidelines to follow:

1. Remove any loose clothing articles.

2. Keep your hands close to your side and jump clear of the vehicle, making sure your feet land together on the ground. Don't touch the vehicle when you jump.

3. Once on the ground, keep your feet close together and shuffle away from the vehicle without picking up your feet.

It's important to keep in mind, it's crucial to stay in the vehicle unless you absolutely must get out because of an emergency such as a fire. Always assume a line is live.

