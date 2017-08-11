What to know about Micke Grove Zoo

Golden Lion Tamarin at MIcke Grove Zoo in Lodi (Photo: Eric Sonstroem via Flickr)

Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi is gearing up to celebrate their 60th anniversary this weekend.

The zoo is hosting an event Saturday, August 12th from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. with games, crafts, activities, live music, giveaways, food trucks, keeper chats, and more, according to their Facebook page.

Micke Grove Park and Zoo was a gift to San Joaquin County residents from local philanthropists William and Julia Harrison Micke, according to the zoo's website.

The five-acre zoo first opened its gates in 1957 and is home to more than 170 animals, representing more than 49 species. The zoo hosts amphibians, reptiles, mammals, birds, and invertebrates.

Many of Micke Grove's animals are classified as endangered or threatened in the wild, according to the website.

The zoo is smaller in size compared to others, so it only houses animals appropriate to the size of the facility. The zoo has different animals than when it first opened as it's continued to provide care only for animals suited in behavior and size for the space.

Micke Grove is home to small primates known as tamarins, the world’s smallest deer species from South America, lemurs and tortoises from Madagascar, birds from Mediterranean climates and tropical squirrels. There are also species native to California, such as the Golden Eagle, who have been injured and can no longer live in the wild.

The zoo has been undergoing infrastructure updates and will unveil a new playground on the day of the anniversary celebration, according to the Central Valley Business Journal.

Micke Grove offers a variety of educational programs for children and families to learn about the animals and zoo.

