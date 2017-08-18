There's a free concert in downtown Sacramento. Here's what you need to know

Musician Common performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 2 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival) (Photo: Aaron Davidson, 2017 Getty Images)

Sacramento is being treated to a free concert Monday, and the city is expecting 25,000 people to show up for the event.

Here's what you should know:

What:

Imagine Justice is a concert event centered around music, art, food and justice reform activism.

The concert is free, but registration for the event is officially at capacity. People not attending the show may still be impacted by the event due to road closures scheduled from Sunday, Aug. 20 to Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Who:

Grammy-award winning artist and social activist, Common, and rapper J. Cole, along with various special guests including Oakland's Goapele and Los Rakas.

When:

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Where:

Capitol Mall in Sacramento

Why:

The show is meant to spark a discussion around mass incarceration and "provide audiences with an enriching and unforgettable cultural experience, and amplify messages of hope, justice, change and love."

Common recently ended his Hope and Redemption tour, a four-day run where he visited prisons to speak to inmates about his own experiences with the justice system. He also performed for the men and women behind bars.

"As an artist, I believe it is my duty to fight injustice wherever it appears and take a stand for my fellow brothers and sisters," Common said on organizing Imagine Justice. "I believe it is my responsibility to use my platform to amplify the courageous voices of the movement and support the most marginalized members of our society."

