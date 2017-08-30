What to know about the hotel where one officer was killed, two injured

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

One officer was killed and two were injured Wednesday at the Ramada Inn during an officer-involved shooting, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the two injured officers are with the California Highway Patrol and the third officer, who passed away on the way to the hospital, is with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Robert "Bob" French, a 21-year veteran of the department, died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The hotel, which is located at 2600 Auburn Blvd. near Fulton Ave, is in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento.

Here are 5 things to know about the Ramada Inn and the surrounding area:

1. The Ramada Inn was sold to a new owner, Auburn Land MS LLC., in September of 2014, according to the Sacramento County Assessor's Office. Prior to being under new ownership, the hotel was in bad condition and was set to close. It has since gone under renovations.

2. The commercial corridor near the Ramada Inn experienced a burst of investment in 2015, according to the Sacramento Business Journal . New investors bought auto dealerships nearby.

3. The hotel is within a two mile radius of the Watt Ave/ I-80 light rail station where a Regional Transit officer was shot in the face in late June.

4. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Crime Community Map , the area near the Ramada Inn has had a fair share of violent crime since the beginning of the year. In March, there was a murder at a hotel/motel down the street from the Ramada Inn. There are also dozens of reports of assaults and robberies.

5. The area near Watt Ave. and Auburn Blvd is a longtime hotspot for prostitution activity. The area has been the center of many sex trafficking sting operations over the years, most recently one which launched earlier this month, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office

