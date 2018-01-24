What to watch for when taking your kids to the doctor

Whenever cases like Dr. Nassar’s occur, it's are scary.

Most of us go to the doctor and also take our children there, and we don't want one person or a few people to ruin that experience.

There are several things you can do to ease your anxiety. We talked to a psychotherapist, Sarah Hammill, about how to approach appointments and talk to your kids.

"Ask for permission for there to be another person in the room, whether that be another adult, a parent, a peer, if that's appropriate, ideally another medical professional," she said.

If no one is available, Hammill says to have the doctor go through exactly what’s happening and why. She adds trusting your gut is key.

"If something doesn't feel right to you, trust that feeling," she said. "It's OK to say no, even if you don't know why you're saying no. If it just doesn't feel right, for whatever reason, it's better to err on the side of caution."

There are also signs you should watch for if you think your child might have been a victim.

For older kids you should watch for:

Changes in behavior

Grades

Eating habits

Sleeping habits

For younger kids, watch for:

Regression

For example, with a toddler, maybe they’ve mastered toilet training and they’re now having more accidents.

Hammill says it’s the combination of two or more red flags that you should watch for and make sure your kids trust you with sensitive information.

