What Trump's tariffs mean for solar

President Trump says his new 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels will result in a lot of American jobs.

But, what effect does it have now on consumers hoping to switch to solar?

Kirk Short is President of Commercial Operations at Sunworks, a Roseville-based solar company. He said the increase in price is nominal because of the great savings return solar provides in the long run.

"Luckily the tariff wasn't as bad as we thought it would be or it could potentially be, so, commercially we might see a five percent to less than double digit increase in costs," Short said.

While the tariff is 30 percent this year, it'll decrease by five percent each year, eventually reaching 15 percent in year four.

