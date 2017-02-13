Where evacuated people can bring pets and animals

(Photo: Karol, Gabrielle)

Many of the people ordered to evacuate due to the threat of failure at the emergency spillway for the Oroville Dam have to figure out where to bring pets and barnyard animals, which includes horses.

Gibson Ranch, a privately operated park, is welcoming evacuees’ horses.

“We’re at 11 horses now. I’m in need of a nap. I’ve been up since 4 [a.m.].” Doug Ose said. Ose is a former Republican Congressman from California’s 3rd Congressional District who operates the ranch.

“We’ve got the ability to handle horses that need to be moved, and have the ability to be a refuge for people with RVs and trailers.” Ose said.

Elverta Feed Store is currently accepting donations from individuals who want to help pay for food for the evacuated horses.

Aside from Gibson Ranch, there are currently four shelters accepting animals.

Chico’s Silver Dollar Fairgrounds and Orland’s Glenn County Fairgrounds are taking in small and large animals, though Glenn County is having some difficulty sheltering larger animals, according to California’s Office of Emergency Services.

The Paradise Alliance Church in Paradise and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Chico are also accepting small animals. The animals need to be leashed and crated at St. John’s.

Ose said he’s received at least two dozen phone calls from people offering to help take in families and animals.

“Most people are willing to help. Sometimes you have to ask them, but if you ask them, they’ll step forward.” said Ose.

