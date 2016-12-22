Where to eat at Sacramento International Airport

Burgar burglar breaks into Five Guys to make himself dinner. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Holiday travel is stressful.

Avoid being 'hangry' at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and munch on some local goodies.

Here's where to eat at SMF:

Terminal A

1. Iron Horse Tavern: a fairly new Sacramento establishment serving American style foods. The 'eclectic' menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Guests can enjoy sandwiches, salads, burgers and alcoholic beverages.

2. Squeeze Inn: the Sacramento favorite is known for their burgers with cheese skirts.

3. Paesanos: fresh, locally-sourced pizzas, pastas and sandwiches.

4. Vino Volo: need a glass of wine (or two, or three) to wind down from the holiday stress? Vino Volo is a food and wine bar featuring wine tastings and small plates.

Terminal B

1. Burgers and Brew: locally owned gourmet burger joint serving a wide selection of beers.

2. Cafeteria 15L: American comfort food restaurant created by the same owners as Iron Horse Tavern.

3. Dos Coyotes: locally owned healthy, Tex-Mex style cuisine offering burritos, tacos, salads and more.

4. Jack's Urban Eats: local urban cafeteria serves farm fresh affordable meals. Recognized as an innovator of California's farm-to-fork movement. Features seasonal foods and 'all things California'.

5. Vino Volo: also has a location in Terminal B.

