Why you may be smelling smoke in the Sacramento area

If you're smelling smoke and live in the Sacramento area, you're not alone.

A number of residents have reported smelling smoke for unknown reasons, but now we know why.

The cause of the smoke is from an ag burn in Clarksburg, which is spreading through Sacramento, according to Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management.

Clarksburg Fire Department and Yolo County Sheriffs are on the scene and tracking the smoke.

Officials advise to stay in doors and close windows if you live nearby or are worried about smoke impacts.

