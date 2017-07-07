KXTV
Wienerschnitzel selling 56 cent hot dogs to celebrate anniversary

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:52 AM. PDT July 07, 2017

Wienerschnitzel is turning 56 and is celebrating with a nationwide hot dog party.

The fast food restaurant is selling $.56 Original Mustard or Chili hot dogs on Tuesday, July 11th to mark the anniversary. Customers can buy up to 10 hot dogs while supplies last.

 

 

“At Wienerschnitzel, we’re all about celebrations – and no celebration is bigger than our anniversary,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel chief marketing officer, in a press statement. “While it may be our birthday, it’s our loyal fans – both old and new – that reap the rewards of this major milestone. This annual July 11 party has become a cherished tradition at Wienerschnitzels nationwide.”

John Galardi opened his first Wienerschnitzel in Wilmington, Calif. Today, Wienerschnitzel operates 331 restaurants in 10 states and Guam.

To find a location near you, click HERE.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


