Wienerschnitzel selling 56 cent hot dogs to celebrate anniversary

Hot dog from Wienerschnitzel (Photo: Wienerschnitzel)

Wienerschnitzel is turning 56 and is celebrating with a nationwide hot dog party.

The fast food restaurant is selling $.56 Original Mustard or Chili hot dogs on Tuesday, July 11th to mark the anniversary. Customers can buy up to 10 hot dogs while supplies last.

We're turning 56! Celebrate with $0.56 Hot Dogs all day on TUESDAY July 11th!



Find a Wienerschnitzel near you: https://t.co/p1WWYwJlZb pic.twitter.com/rTDTd6CrRs — Wienerschnitzel (@wienerschnitzel) July 7, 2017

“At Wienerschnitzel, we’re all about celebrations – and no celebration is bigger than our anniversary,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel chief marketing officer, in a press statement. “While it may be our birthday, it’s our loyal fans – both old and new – that reap the rewards of this major milestone. This annual July 11 party has become a cherished tradition at Wienerschnitzels nationwide.”

John Galardi opened his first Wienerschnitzel in Wilmington, Calif. Today, Wienerschnitzel operates 331 restaurants in 10 states and Guam.

To find a location near you, click HERE.

© 2017 KXTV-TV