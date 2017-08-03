Wildfire above Berkeley campus partially contained

(Photo credit: Sherri Flossi)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in hilly, wooded area a few miles from the University of California, Berkeley has been partially contained.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2hqZVHt ) the fire was 50 contained Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon above the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and scored 20 acres (8 hectares) in Oakland, Berkeley and Contra Costa County. Several off-campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution due to the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after a fall.

There were no reports of damage to structures.

The station reports residents in the area have been on edge since the fire broke out.

In 1991, a massive blaze broke out in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley, killing 25 and injuring 150. The fire also destroyed more than 3,000 homes and apartments.

