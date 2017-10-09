Wildfires force evacuations in Northern California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.

The Press Democrat reports that mandatory evacuations were ordered after a blaze broke out late Sunday near Santa Rosa, which is 54 miles (87 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area. Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area.

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph (96.5 kph).

Cal Fire says firefighters were battling a 200-acre (80.9-hectare) fire in Napa County.





Evacutaions have been ordered in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, Calaveras, Lake, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Napa County Sheriff's officials said the Napa Valley College gym is open as an evacuation center. The Crosswalk Church was opened earlier as a evacuation center, but it's at capacity.

Current evacuation centers for the wildfire regions are listed below:

Butte County, Cherokee Fire: Church of the Nazarene on Monte Vista in Oroville (12 evacuees)

Yuba County, Cascade Fire: Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (40 evacuees)

Nevada County, McCourtney Fire: First Baptist Church (30 evacuees)

Vegetation Fire, Grass Valley: The First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Rd. in Grass Valley (Opening by 3pm)

Calaveras County, Higden Spinks Fire: Sierra Baptist Church in Pioneer (22 evacuees); Covenant Church in Westpoint (33 evacuees)

