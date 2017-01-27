Will San Diego affect Sacramento's chances for MLS expansion?

Sacramento's Republic FC is putting the finishing touches on its bid to become Major League Soccer’s next expansion team. But another California city could be standing in its way.

On Monday, investors in San Diego announced their plan to build a new, $200 million, multi-use stadium on the site of Qualcomm Stadium, home to the former San Diego Chargers.

“We will put an application in,” investor Nick Stone said. “The key criteria for getting selected as to whether you’ll win an MLS expansion team is: Can you be playing in a soccer-tailored stadium by 2020?”

The San Diego effort has Republic FC season ticketholder Alicia de la Garza concerned.

“San Diego going for a team does worry me. The city has some big time companies that could be potential sponsors. Garber also knows the investors really well and I think that's a good sign for San Diego,” de la Garza said, referring to Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber.

At the same time, de la Garza says Sacramento deserves a team and has done a great job getting the city excited.

“I also think they've done a great job at keeping up the momentum as we wait to learn about the MLS expansion,” she added.

While Garber has said much in the past to give Sacramento soccer fans hope, the commissioner’s comments in December also point to support for a San Diego expansion team.

“[S]hould the Chargers make the decision to not remain in San Diego, the market would be more attractive to us. We take that and we believe that because we've seen what happened in Seattle when the Sonics [left]. And in many ways, the Sounders were able to fill a void in sort of their professional sports landscape in that city,” Garber said.

Garber also said support for the Liga MX team south of San Diego, and what that could mean in terms of potential competition between the league’s teams, were “really big check marks” for San Diego.

