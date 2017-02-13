Will the Oroville Dam spillway evacuations affect the Sacramento area?

The California Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 55,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water from the Lake Oroville damaged spillway on Sunday morning. DWR is closely monitoring any upward erosion from the spillway site in Butte County. Photo taken February 12, 2017. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

The evacuations in the Oroville area are sparking many questions for residents in downstream communities near the Feather River.

The Butte County Sheriff's Department said an eroding hole was found in the auxiliary spillway for the Oroville Dam on Sunday afternoon. The department said after working with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), evacuations were ordered.

The auxiliary spillway, also known as the emergency spillway, is designed to serve as the back-up overflow spillway for the dam. It functions similar to a bathtub overflow, where once capacity is reached, the water simply flows over the sides. Water flowing out of the auxiliary spillway is released into the Feather River.

The Feather River runs directly alongside the city of Oroville and Marysville, which is why there were mandatory evacuations due to flooding danger.

So why isn't the Sacramento area being evacuated? It's downstream.

The Feather River converges with the Sacramento River just south of Knights Landing. The Sacramento River continues to flow towards downtown Sacramento but before it gets downtown, it meets the Sacramento Weir.

When the Sacramento Weir is opened, some of the water flow is diverted into the Yolo Bypass, keeping excess water away from the city and communities.

The Sacramento Weir acts like a buffer to keep the city of Sacramento from any danger of flooding. This is why evacuations were not ordered in the Sacramento area.

