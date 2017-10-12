WInds help move heavy smoke out of valley

A fire breaks out in the hills above a vineyard at the Atlas Fire (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The north winds have helped to move the smoke out of the valley. Air quality was ‘good’ from Yuba City to Lodi and as far west to Vacaville.

However, areas across Truckee woke up to the unhealthy air quality. Calm winds overnight kept smoky conditions in the air.

This is what the region woke up to:

Later today, valley locations will have "moderate" conditions, meaning most of the community will not be affected. However, a small of amount of people may have issues, especially if they have asthma or respiratory issues.

Bay Area locations will have at least ‘unhealthy’ conditions. Please limit your outdoor exposure to avoid an issues.

Fire conditions are expected with a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Elevated concerns start late Friday and throughout the day on Saturday.

