Winter storm watch: Snow moving in, chain controls in effect

Blustery winds, rain and heavy snow are hitting Reno and mountain areas Friday, just in time for holiday travel.

According to meteorologist Edan Weishan with the National Weather Service, the snow will intensify in the next 36 hours, especially in the Sierra passes.

Snowfall in the Reno area is expected to be around 1 to 2 inches, the Carson City, Minden and Gardnerville area is expected to see up to 4 inches and the Tahoe area above 7,000 feet is expected to see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

6AM - Chain controls are going up! Snow will continue to intensify. Avoid travel over Sierra passes if possible until the roads improve. pic.twitter.com/ibqhNgYY9V — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 23, 2016

As of 7 a.m. Friday, chain controls are in effect for:

Interstate 80 from Placer County to Nevada County, chains required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires

I-80 in Nevada County, chains required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires

California 89 from Placer County to Nevada County

Highway 88 from Amador County to Alpine County, chains required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires

Gusty winds up to 90 mph are expected in the higher elevations on Friday, Weishan said. In the valleys, gusts 35 to 45 mph are expected and local, brief wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Significant travel impacts tomorrow thru Saturday. Be prepared for winter driving if you must travel Friday! Info https://t.co/gaCJsl5bMv pic.twitter.com/15kRfCwQAu — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 22, 2016

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for Reno, Carson City and Minden areas. According to the advisory, rain and snow will begin in the afternoon and then change to all snow by the evening.

"Snow will create icy and snow covered roads with periods of poor visibility, hazardous conditions for travel on highways 50 and 395, interstates 80 and 580," the advisory said.

The National Weather Service said to leave extra time for travel and extra space between vehicles.

No travel delays were reported by the Reno-Tahoe International Airport as of 7 a.m. Friday.

