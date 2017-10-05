Witnesses sought in Stockton homicide investigation

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Detectives are searching for people who witnessed a homicide in September, said the Stockton Police Department.

The incident happened on Sept. 17 at approximately 8:04 p.m. on the 1000 Block of N. Madison Street. When officers arrived they found a man who was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives say that at this time they know there were numerous people in front of where the incident took place and need them to come forward with any information.

Stockton PD is urging anyone with information about this investigation to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Detective Bitondo at (209) 937-8323 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at (209) 946-0600.

You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for up to $10,000.

