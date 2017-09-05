Wives of deputies place blue ribbons around Orangevale in memory of Robert French

The wives of local deputies placed blue ribbons around Orangevale Tuesday in memory of Deputy Robert French, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30.

Julie Putnam's husband is a deputy in the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. As a wife, she wanted to do something to remember Robert French, the Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Putnam reached out on Facebook to other deputy wives to place blue ribbons around Trajan Elementary School and the neighborhood around it as a way to honor those who sacrifice their lives everyday and the ones before them.

"More difficult than anyone can understand," Putnam said. "Everyday you say goodbye and you're not sure what's going to happen. You have a routine. You have the same exact things you do everyday that make you feel like he's going to come home because we did that."

Desiree Mulsow's husband is a sheriff's deputy too. She wears a necklace with a small version of her husband's badge.

"They sacrifice a lot for us to be safe," Keli Fri, wife of deputy, said. "It doesn't get hard, because they know they're doing what they love and meant to do and as a wife no matter what challenges you support them."

Putnam got permission from Trajan Elementary School to put up the ribbons.

