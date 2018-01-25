Wizard World being replaced by new comic con in Sacramento

Thousands of fans turned out to show off their costumes and celebrate the 2nd Annual Wizard World event in Sacramento on June 20, 2015. (Photo: Maneeza Iqbal / News10)

Despite the absence of Wizard World Comic Con in Sacramento this year, a similar convention coming in June should satisfy the concerns of comic book fans in the area.

When it was announced Wizard World wasn’t coming back to the city in 2018, many were disappointed.

“You know, Wizard World being here in Sacramento was such a boon for the Comic book community,” said Ben Schwartz, Owner of Empire’s Comic Vault.

Schwartz says Wizard World brought many people through his doors that normally weren’t comic fans.

“So to see it go was disappointing because we didn’t know how we were going to get some of the people back into the community,” Schwartz said.

Local podcaster Amy Nunag had similar feelings.

“I was a little alarmed, but I kind of expected it,” said Nunag. “I mean, the turnout last year was really, really bad. Abysmal is the nice way, polite way to say it.”

However, for comic book fans in the area, good news has arrived.

A new convention called Fandemic Tour is headed for Sacramento for three days in this summer. The guest lineup is a bit smaller than Wizard World.

“I think they’re stepping back a little bit, giving a fresh start, bringing in some fans, building the audience, giving a chance for it to grow naturally,” said Schwartz.

A few guests you can expect include Dave Bautista from Guardians of the Galaxy, Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead, and Jason David Frank from Power Rangers, among others.

“For the nerd community, the comic community, the convention community as a whole, it’s access,” said Nunag. “We’re not San Francisco, we’re not LA, we’re not Seattle. We don’t get these big groundbreaking, kaboom conventions every single year. We’re growing our own. We’re making it our own. But even having access to a roving show is the opportunity for those who can’t fork out $200.”

“It's extremely helpful to Empire’s comics because it gets people aware that we are here, that there are shops like this,” said Schwartz. “It’s not just something you do online. It’s not just something you read online. But there’s entire community in here.”

Fandemic will be at the Sacramento Convention Center from June 22-24 later this year.

