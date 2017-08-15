Woman allegedly cuts power to Walmart; police searching for questioning

Elizabeth Cuttin, 42, is watned for questioning for allegedly cutting the power to a local Walmart. (Photo: Sonora Police Department)

Sonora police are searching for a woman who allegedly cut the power supply to a local Walmart, causing thousands of dollars in damage, officials said.

According to the Sonora Police Department, Elizabeth Cutting, 42, gained access to the department store's electrical circuit box early in the morning on August 12 and disconnected the power. The loss led to an estimated $50,000 loss in perishable goods.

Cutting also attempted to gain access to a nearby PetSmart's electrical box, police said.

If you know any information regarding this incident, or know the whereabouts of Elizabeth Cutting, call the SOnora Police Department at (209) 532-8141.

