Woman arrested on hate crime charges following vandalism at Islamic Center of Davis

The Davis Police Department, Yolo County District Attorney and FBI announced Tuesday that a woman has been charged for committing a hate crime at the Islamic Center of Davis.

A complaint filed by the Yolo County DA alleges that during the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis vandalized the Islamic Center of Davis.

Video footage retrieved from the scene allegedly shows Kirk-Coehlo smashing six window panes and placing something on the outside door handle of the mosque, which was later determined to be strips of bacon. Kirk-Coehlo also destroyed two bikes on the property, authorities say.

