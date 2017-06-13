Woman found dead, child with multiple stab wounds in Placerville

Deputies are currently looking for a 2002 white Ford Explorer with a California license plate 4XTF911. They believe the vehicle is connected to a homicide in Placerville. (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

A woman has been found dead and a child with multiple stab wounds inside a Placerville home on Tuesday night.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the child was taken to an area hospital. No details about the child's condition have been released.

The office says it responded to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of Newtown Road at around 5:15 p.m.

Deputies are currently looking for a 2002 white Ford Explorer with a California license plate 4XTF911. They believe the vehicle is connected to the homicide.

Deputies are also searching for 24-year-old Bernardo Castillo for questioning. He's described by deputies as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Castillo is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 530-621-6600.

© 2017 KXTV-TV