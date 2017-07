Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

An adult female suffered unknown injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Harmon Johnson Elementary on Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at the corner of Las Palmas Avenue and Norwood Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the collision.

No further information has been provided.

© 2017 KXTV-TV