Woman injured in shooting, police searching for suspect in Sacramento

(Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting.

The incident happened on Aug. 28 around 4 p.m. when officers arrived to a residence in the 2500 block of Erickson Street and noticed a woman who had been shot several times.

The victim was transported to the hospital due to her wounds and is expected to survive.

During the investigation, detectives have identified Randy Wallace, 29, as the suspect in the shooting. The incident is believed to have occurred over a verbal argument that transpired between Wallace and the victim, who were in a prior relationship.

Wallace is described as 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, with short red hair and tattoos on his neck. On the left side one tattoo says "Yvonne" and "Alyssa" and the other side has "Jaquelin".

Police say he does have a violent history and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police say do not approach him, call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, 911 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

