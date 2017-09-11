Woman inspired to join military after 9/11 reflects 16 years later

Kim Johnson-Marbles, 27, of Sacramento was inspired to join the military after the September 11th terrorist attacks. At the time, she was only 12-years-old.

Kim Johnson-Marbles, 27, of Sacramento remembers the exact moment she found out about the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001.

"I was getting ready for school, in my sister's room. I asked 'What movie is this?' She said 'I think this is really happening in New York," Johnson-Marbles reflected. "We just kind of sat there and stared at the TV for awhile."

Johnson-Marbles remembered talking about it with her teachers in every class. She described feeling like a zombie that day. It was also the day she made an important realization that would define her life.

"I wanted to be a part of giving back, showing how strong we are as a country," Johnson-Marbles said. "I told my parents 'I'm going to be in the army.'

Johnson-Marbles said when she was giving her oath, she had that same gut feeling again in her stomach that she had during 9/11.

"Who would've thought the kid 16 years ago watching the TV would have boots on the ground in Afghanistan, where those terrorists once walked?" Johnson-Marbles said.

But that pride also comes with sacrifice and fear. Johnson-Marbles is married and has two children back home. Fortunately, she said, her husband was also a combat veteran so he understands what he's going through.

"Nothing compares to holding your kid on their first birthday," Johnson-Marbles said. Her youngest son Darren turns 1-year-old just two days after September 11th.

Johnson-Marbles added her parents are very proud but still scared.

"You strike up my dad in conversation at the truck stop, he's going to tell you how proud he is," Johnson-Marbles said. "My mom...at the end of the day, she's very happy. She's always known I'm strong-willed and not scared to stand out front."

Johnson-Marbles said as hard as it is to be away from home, she has to stay focused for her other family: her military family.

Every year, on September 11, Johnson-Marbles has a tradition. It reminds her of why she is in Afghanistan in the first place.

"It's about remembering...embracing the significance. I usually reflect," Johnson-Marbles said. "It might sound cheesy but I watch Black Hawk Down [or] Respiro...just to kind of put me in the mindest of why I made the ultimate decision to join."

Johnson-Marbles hopes to make it back home before the end of the year.

