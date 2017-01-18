Woman missing for 23 years located in Modesto, set to reunite with family

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

An Oklahoma family's emotional, 23-year search for their missing mother ended happily on Wednesday.

Shelly Jennings, 50, who has a history of mental illness, was initially last seen by her family in Modesto in 1993. Jennings' three daughters had been searching for their mother ever since her disappearance.

Several clues and continuous investigating finally led to the discovery of Jennings in Sacramento Wednesday as a Modesto resident at a Greyhound station recognized her from recent media coverage, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The resident contacted Modesto police, who found out Jennings was traveling on a bus that was en route to Modesto.

Modesto Police Officer Jeff Harmon was waiting for Jennings in Modesto, and after taking her to the police station, she was reunited with one of her daughters over the phone.

Jennings and her daughter are now making arrangements for their mother to rejoin the family.

