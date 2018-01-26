Woman sentenced to probation after stealing money from kids organizations

A 41-year-old Newcastle woman was sentenced to 364 days in county jail and 5 years probation after she stole money from several children's organizations in 2017.

Kerri Avery was found guilty of embezzling funds from the Newcastle-Ophir Soccer Club, Mid Placer Little League, Newcastle Parent-Teacher Club, and :ifetime Builders.

She pled no contest to four counts of felony Grand Theft of Embezzlement.

The Deputy District Attorney, Doug Van Breemen, argued that Avery should have been sentenced the maximum 6 years in a state prison, stating that she was a "predatory embezzler," targeting organizations run by parents in order to fund her lifestyle.

The judge sentenced Avery to 364 days in county jail and 5 years probation. She is restricted from being employed as a bookkeeper in any manner and must disclose her conviction to any employer or volunteer organization.

A hearing regarding the amount Avery must pay in restitution is scheduled for February 2.

© 2018 KXTV-TV