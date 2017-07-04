Woman sets fire to ex-boyfriend's house, drives car through kitchen, police say

A woman was arrested in Stockton Monday night after she set her set her ex-boyfriend's house on fire, police said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Cottage Ct. in the Lakeview District area where they located Arr-Nivia Patron, 33, who damaged her ex-boyfriend's home, police said.

According to Stockton police, Patron broke out the windows to the home, poured gasoline outside of the house and then set it on fire. She then rammed her car into the kitchen wall, striking her ex-boyfriend, police said.

Patron was arrested at the scene. The man did not require medical attention.

