Suspect found dead inside Elk Grove home after woman injured in shooting

A male suspect in the shooting of a woman in Elk Grove was found dead inside a home Thursday evening, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Staff , KXTV 11:19 PM. PDT September 28, 2017

The Elk Grove Police Department initially said they were investigating a shooting in the 8900 block of Grovetree Way at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival to a residence, the male suspect in the shooting was found dead inside the home.

A woman who was shot during the incident was transported to the hospital and her injuries are considered non life-threatening, police said.

