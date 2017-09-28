Suspect found dead inside Elk Grove home after woman injured in shooting

A male suspect in the shooting of a woman in Elk Grove was found dead inside a home Thursday evening, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The Elk Grove Police Department initially said they were investigating a shooting in the 8900 block of Grovetree Way at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival to a residence, the male suspect in the shooting was found dead inside the home.

A woman who was shot during the incident was transported to the hospital and her injuries are considered non life-threatening, police said.

Officers investigating a shooting in the 8900 block of Grovetree Way. One person shot. Suspect is believed to be inside home. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 29, 2017

Update: The male suspect has been located inside the residence & is deceased. Female victim was transported to hospital. Condition unknown. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 29, 2017

Update: The victim’s injuries have been described as non-life-threatening by medical personnel. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 29, 2017

