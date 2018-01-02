Woman stabbed multiple times in Modesto, police searching for suspect

A suspect is being sought by Modesto Police after a woman was stabbed multiple times on New Year’s Day, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Early Monday morning, a woman was stabbed several times as she walked to her car from a nearby business in the 2000 block of Tully Road, the police department said.

The suspect was wearing dirty clothes and is described as a Caucasian man in his 20’s to 30’s. He’s around 5-foot-7 and has no facial hair. Detectives believe the attack was a random act and are looking for witnesses, officials said.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

