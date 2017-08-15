Woman stabbed multiple times in Sacramento

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A woman was stabbed several times in Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., police received reports regarding a woman who was stabbed in the 300 block of 12th Street in Sacramento.

The woman was talking when transported to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released by authorities.

© 2017 KXTV-TV