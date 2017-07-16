Woman suspected of kidnapping baby left in parked car

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman suspected of snatching a baby girl out of her father's parked car while he was preparing a bottle for her nearby.

Officer Robert Rueca said the kidnapping was reported Sunday morning in the South of Market neighborhood.

A witness reported seeing a woman and infant who matched the description of the missing girl get on a city bus.

Police issued a citywide alert, leading a bus driver to report seeing the suspect and baby on a city bus near Visitacion Valley.

Officers boarded the bus and arrested the woman. The baby was reunited with her parents.

Rueca said investigators were trying to determine whether the parents and the suspect knew each other, and the motive for the kidnapping.

© 2017 KXTV-TV