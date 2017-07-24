KXTV
Close

Woman's body discovered in American River

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 8:54 AM. PDT July 24, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department recovered a body from the American River Monday morning. According to department officials, the body was discovered near Discovery Park around 8 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Officials said a fisherman found the female body floating in the water. They estimate the woman was in the water for a few days before being found. At this time, there’s no evidence of foul play.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories