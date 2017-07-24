Woman's body discovered in American River

The Sacramento Fire Department recovered a body from the American River Monday morning. According to department officials, the body was discovered near Discovery Park around 8 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Confirmed body recovery underway in the American River. Situation will be under investigation pic.twitter.com/7g9U0Yzwc5 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 24, 2017

Officials said a fisherman found the female body floating in the water. They estimate the woman was in the water for a few days before being found. At this time, there’s no evidence of foul play.

