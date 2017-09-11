Woman's body found in Sacramento River near Iselton ruled a homicide

(Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2015 Getty Images)

A woman's body found in the Sacramento River on Sept. 4 has been identified and ruled a homicide by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, the sheriff’s department received a call from a fisherman who told authorities he found a body in the Sacramento River. Upon arrival to the area near the town of Isleton, deputies recovered the body and were able to identify the body as a female.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff's department ruled the case a homicide and identified the woman as 30-year-old Emilina Quintero of West Sacramento.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact them at (916) 874-5115

