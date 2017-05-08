Woodland boxing program expands after fight to keep it open

Woodland Boxing program relocated and expanded to the Woodland Community & Senior Center.

Over the last 25 years, the boxing club has served hundreds, possibly thousands, of residents many of them children in need according to officials.

Woodland of the city of Woodland Angel Barajas said this boxing club has been a political debate for 10 to 15 years.

The relocation will mean a better facility for participants.

The city started looking for relocation options summer of 2016.



